Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,289. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.