Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.88.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $533.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.