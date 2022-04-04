Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $198.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.06.

Several analysts have commented on TTWO shares. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $151.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $133.54 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

