Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock Position Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

TALO opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

