Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

SKT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 836,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,735. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 85,750 shares during the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

