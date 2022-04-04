TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TASK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

TaskUs stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its position in TaskUs by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 217,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,795,000 after purchasing an additional 225,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,869,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

