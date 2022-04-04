Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTM. CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $29.22 on Friday. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

