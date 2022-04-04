Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 659,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 111,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.