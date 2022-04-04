TD Securities Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AC. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.80.
AC opened at C$24.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -2.37. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.31 and a 52 week high of C$29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About Air Canada (Get Rating)
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
