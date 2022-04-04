TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,849,036. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.