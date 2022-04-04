TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TGNA stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.92.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in TEGNA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

