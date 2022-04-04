Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock.

NYSE:TRC opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $487.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 0.59. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

