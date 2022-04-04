Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $507.80.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY stock opened at $474.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.40. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $391.28 and a 12-month high of $478.09.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $248,203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after buying an additional 393,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after buying an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.