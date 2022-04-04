Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:TME traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,578,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,361,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

