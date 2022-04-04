Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Up 5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.25. 8,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,361,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

