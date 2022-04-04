Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TERRF opened at $8.14 on Monday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

