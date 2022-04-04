Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TBNK. TheStreet downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TBNK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,824. The company has a market cap of $222.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,663,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,002,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

