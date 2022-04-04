Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,242. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

