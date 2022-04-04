Textron (NYSE:TXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TXT opened at $73.03 on Thursday. Textron has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

