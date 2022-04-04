TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Buys $3,506,740.00 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 542,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,506,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. 153,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,134. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.12.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 35,272.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

