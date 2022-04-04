The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AES’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. AES reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AES by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AES by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,241,000 after acquiring an additional 248,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AES by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AES by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. AES has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

