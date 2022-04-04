The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Holdings Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Buckle were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,710,000 after acquiring an additional 169,664 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,985,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 530.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 97,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

BKE stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

