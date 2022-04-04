The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 476,446 shares of company stock valued at $29,168,888 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.87. 12,644,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,737,910. The company has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

