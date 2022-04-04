The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Shares of The Dixie Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.04. 369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.