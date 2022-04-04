The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered Silverback Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of SBTX opened at $3.21 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,721,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 944,661 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 786,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 4,729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 625,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,730,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

