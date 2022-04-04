The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $78.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $64.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $104,419,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 405,374 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

