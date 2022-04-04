The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $201.00 at Piper Sandler

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $201.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $181.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.42 and its 200 day moving average is $201.93. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $170.14 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 270.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

