The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.11.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.87. The company had a trading volume of 54,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,908. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

