The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of RMR opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $988.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The RMR Group has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,110 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,487,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

