The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $137.00 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

