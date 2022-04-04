THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0002

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $129,004.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.