Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company's stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on THO. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.67.

NYSE:THO opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.08.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

