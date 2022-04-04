Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $225.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80. Timberland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $30.11.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 199,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.