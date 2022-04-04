Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $903.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.53.
In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International (Get Rating)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan International (TWI)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.