Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $903.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

