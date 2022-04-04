TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$146.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TSE:X opened at C$128.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$130.65.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.5199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

TMX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.