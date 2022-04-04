TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Price Target Increased to €33.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from €32.50 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

TODGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS TODGF remained flat at $$56.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

