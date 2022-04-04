Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys New Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE FLOW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.73. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.60.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

