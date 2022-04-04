Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 213.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after buying an additional 137,785 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,240,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,392,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.34. 59,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,541. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

