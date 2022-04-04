Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 895,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,466,438. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

