Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 191.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $7,678,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.57. 12,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

