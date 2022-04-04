Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $480,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after acquiring an additional 889,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after buying an additional 127,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

MTDR traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.