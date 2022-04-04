Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $567,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 216.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $479.41. 5,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,162. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.20 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

