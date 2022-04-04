Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 402.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,988,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other Ball news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

