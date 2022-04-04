Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,465 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,221. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06.

