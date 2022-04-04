Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 79 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 596,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,433,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.79. 185,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,850. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.96 and a 200-day moving average of $151.83. The company has a market cap of $369.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

