TOWER (TOWER) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.15 Million

TOWER (TOWER) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a total market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOWER has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00108825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

