TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.10 Million

Brokerages expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will post $401.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.30 million to $432.59 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $404.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

TPIC traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $14.85. 22,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $552.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.54. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in TPI Composites by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

