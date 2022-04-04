TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,594.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 82,751 shares of company stock worth $182,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

