Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer's stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.75.

Shares of TSCO opened at $226.71 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,044,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

