Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a GBX 268 ($3.51) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 266 ($3.48).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.16) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.33.

TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

